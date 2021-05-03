Hamilton Township officers shoot, kill man in standoff

A Sunday night standoff in Hamilton Township ended with officers fatally shooting their suspect, the Hamilton Township Police Department announced in a Monday news release.

The release does not include the name of the man who died or the two officers who shot him.

According to the police department, the man had fired shots inside his Adams Road home, threatened to harm himself and refused to leave. SWAT officers were called to the scene.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that while our officers were securing the perimeter, and awaiting the arrival of the SWAT Team, the individual emerged from the residence pointing a firearm at the direction of our officers, which caused our officers to defend themselves and use lethal force,” the news release stated.

Both of the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell will investigate the incident.