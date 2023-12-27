New beer hitting the tap in the honor of Wilder Fire Department

WILDER, Ky. — Barleycorn's Brewhouse now feeds the community around it in a historic atmosphere: a renovated Wilder firehouse.

CEO Jay Shelton said he want to keep the legacy of the structure surrounding the business alive. One way they've chosen to do that is by keeping the original structure of the firehouse.

"We always knew we wanted to give back to the Wilder Fire Department," he said. "For more than 50 years they’ve called this place home."

Hitting the tap for the first time is a new Irish Red Ale the brewhouse, called Wildfire, created in honor of the Wilder first responders. Shelton said he wants to support them in any way he can.

"For the entire run of the ale 10% of the proceeds will go to the Wilder Fire Department," he said.

The first glass will be poured at 5 p.m. Wednesday evening. Brewmaster Shane Trego said supporting those around him are what make crafting a good brew very worth it.

"Being able to support everyone and to have something as special as this beer is really wonderful for us," he said.

Wilder firefighters will be celebrity bartenders from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The first 100 people to order the Wildfire will get their own glass to take home.

The beer will be available until the brewhouse runs out, though, so those who can't make the honorary first tap will still be able to try it.