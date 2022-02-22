Police announce $20,000 reward for information about October homicide

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police announced on Tuesday that, thanks to an anonymous donation, there is now a $20,000 reward available for information in the October 2021 murder of 34-year-old Kellie Drollinger.

Drollinger was shot on Elberon Avenue in the Incline District of East Price Hill during what police then called an "out of control" Halloween party on Oct. 30. Police said Drollinger wasn't at the party, but that someone inside the apartment hosting fired shots.

One of those shots hit Drollinger, who was outside at the time. Officials still haven't released any information on a suspect in the months since Drollinger's death.

During a press conference on Tuesday to announce the new reward, Drollinger's family said they hope the money will offer incentive and provide closure.

"Definitely grateful," said Steven Moore Jr., Drollinger's husband. "After everything else there wasn't much of anything put up for a reward. I'm glad we're getting help from whoever it is. We definitely do appreciate it."

The $20,000 reward is only on the table for six months, police said, but family hopes that will be enough time to bring closure to their family.