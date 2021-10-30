Police: Out of control Halloween party leaves 1 dead, another injured

EAST PRICE HILL — Police in East Price Hill said an out of control overnight Halloween party left one person dead and another injured.

Investigators are focusing their investigation on Elberon Ave in the Incline District.

A woman, who lives near the area, called into WCPO's newsroom and told us she heard the shooting. She said she heard the gunshots and got her son out of bed and onto the ground.

Shes said she counted at least 60 "kids" running out of the apartment complex and heard a car speed off.

Our photographer saw police led two people away in handcuffs.

Right now, police are not releasing the identity of the person who died. No word on suspects.

Police said they expect to be at the scene for several hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

