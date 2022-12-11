Police: 5-year-old in critical condition after being struck by 'hit and run' driver

CINCINNATI — A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition at Cincinnati Children's hospital after being struck by a vehicle in East Price Hill, Cincinnati police said.

Police said the child was exiting from the driver's rear side of a parked vehicle, with an adult, when he was struck by a vehicle in the 2800 block of Glenway Avenue at 7:49 p.m., Saturday evening.

The driver of that striking vehicle did not stop.

The Cincinnati police Crash Response Unit was called to the scene and police could be seen canvasing the area looking for any witnesses and cameras that may give a glimpse at the striking vehicle.

If you have any information on this case, please contact Cincinnati police district 3 at 513-263-8300.

WCPO will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.