Police: 4 in custody after SWAT situation in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Four people are in police custody after a SWAT situation at a home in East Price Hill Thursday afternoon.

Cincinnati Police Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said the Fugitive Apprehension Squad was serving a felony warrant at a home on Glenway Avenue. Officers at the scene yelled for a person to come out of the home multiple times.

UPDATE: Cincinnati Swat has taken 4 people into custody, one woman and three men. They served a felony arrest warrant. CPD says no one was hurt. @WCPO https://t.co/U3A11Qgopn — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) February 15, 2024

After three hours, four people were taken out of the home. Three people were loaded into a SWAT truck while another was put in a CPD cruiser. Police did not release any names nor explain what the felony warrant was for.

Officers blocked off Glenway Avenue near Grand Avenue during the SWAT situation. The road has since reopened.