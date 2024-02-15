Watch Now
Police: 4 in custody after SWAT situation in East Price Hill

Posted at 6:17 PM, Feb 15, 2024
CINCINNATI — Four people are in police custody after a SWAT situation at a home in East Price Hill Thursday afternoon.

Cincinnati Police Sgt. Anthony Mitchell said the Fugitive Apprehension Squad was serving a felony warrant at a home on Glenway Avenue. Officers at the scene yelled for a person to come out of the home multiple times.

After three hours, four people were taken out of the home. Three people were loaded into a SWAT truck while another was put in a CPD cruiser. Police did not release any names nor explain what the felony warrant was for.

Officers blocked off Glenway Avenue near Grand Avenue during the SWAT situation. The road has since reopened.

