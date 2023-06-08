East Price Hill asks city for wellness center to help combat violence in community

CINCINNATI — The East Price Hill community council pitched an idea to the City of Cincinnati during the budget-setting process aimed at addressing root causes of gun violence.

The council entered a community budget request that it said could help address root causes of gun violence.

"It was our like big, pie in the sky request and it was for a wellness center," said Amber Kassem from the East Price Hill community council. "Something to focus on persons age like 16-25 in that extended adolescence, early adulthood to get resources that they needed for like economic development, continuing education, mental health resources, conflict resolution."

She said after talking with the city, the request became for a behavioral health specialist.

In the recommended 2024-2025 budget, the Cincinnati Health Department said these resources are currently offered.

"With our primary care health centers we have two health counselors that work for behavioral health counseling at our Northside and Price Hill location," Dr. Maryse Amin, assistant health commissioner at the Cincinnati Health Department said.

The department comments in the budget said the Price Hill Recreation Center can request a behavioral health specialist for community events, like roundtable discussions.

"This interaction has led to some of the youth and families reaching out to the BH therapist and obtaining services at the Health Centers, whose facilities are already properly situated and equipped for that purpose," the department comments said.

The department comments also mention the Alternative Response to Crisis program. It's currently a pilot program, with a paramedic and a behavioral health specialist who respond to certain calls instead of police. The recommended budget includes funding for that program to expand.

East Price Hill's request for city funds comes after there have been seven shootings, according to city data, so far this year in East Price Hill, including a SWAT standoff Sunday, where police said Paul Mitchell barricaded himself and his wife inside his house and fired shots at officers.

Aliyah Alexander said some of those bullets hit her house.

"I really am scared for my life and I really do need to move," she said.

City data shows only five of Cincinnati's 52 neighborhoods have had more shootings so far this year.

Kassem said she thinks her community needs more than than what the city is offering.

“Really we need someone that’s going to be able to walk Warsaw and get to know the community and build that credibility with them to guide them to resources and encourage them to take the next step up in their life," Kassem said.