CPD: Shots fired at police in East Price Hill, SWAT on scene

CINCINNATI — A heavy Cincinnati police presence could be seen in East Price Hill Sunday evening in the area of Drott Avenue, off Glenway Avenue. It is unknown at this time what the nature of the police activity is but the Cincinnati Police SWAT team were also called to the scene.

WCPO has a crew at the scene working to learn the nature of this police call for service. Upon their arrival, a Cincinnati police officer told our photojournalist to take precautions and advised that someone in the area was firing gunshots at them. There were no reports of any gunshot victims.

Cincinnati police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said police have Glenway Avenue closed at between Wells Street and Fairbanks Avenue and to please find an alternate route.

Police said they anticipated being at this scene late into Sunday evening, releasing few details so far. Cincinnati's Chief of Police, Col. Teresa Theetge was also observed at the scene.

