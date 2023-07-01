Watch Now
CPD: 17-year-old in critical condition after shooting in East Price Hill

Posted at 9:30 AM, Jul 01, 2023
A 17-year-old male is in critical condition after a shooting late Friday night, Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

Just before midnight, CPD responded to reports of gunshots in the 900 block of Grand Avenue. Shortly afterwards, officers received multiple reports of an individual shot at the intersection of Warsaw Ave and Grand Ave.

Responding officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to UC Medical Center by the Cincinnati Fire Department medical unit in critical condition, the CPD said.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. CPD has not yet stated if they have any suspects in the shooting.

