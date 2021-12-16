19-year-old shot and killed in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in East Price Hill Wednesday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Cincinnati police said in a press release the shooting happened in the 400 block of Purcell Avenue at around 7:45 p.m.

Officers said they arrived to find 19-year-old Gianni Rudolph with one gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Details about a suspect and the circumstances leading to the shooting have not been released.

Neighbors in the area said there was a shooting in this same block just a few weeks ago.

If you have any information, please call the Cincinnati police Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.