Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

NB I-75 closed for hours Sunday after 3 vehicle crash south of Hopple Street

75NB crash.png
Posted at 11:34 PM, Feb 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-26 23:58:09-05

CINCINNATI — First responders were called to northbound I-75 near the Hopple Street exit Sunday at 5:13 p.m. for reports of a multiple vehicle crash with injuries.

Once on scene, fire companies say they found three vehicles with heavy damage. One of the vehicles had three passengers trapped inside, Firefighters said in a press release.

A District Fire Chief report said those three passengers were all safely removed and treated for their injuries.

Cincinnati police are investigating the accident.

The highway was shut down in total for close to six hours Sunday evening.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Police: 1 person shot in Covington Watch: NKU baseball player, Mason HS grad hits 2 grand slams in same inning 22-year-old man ejected, killed in rollover crash in Independence

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.