NB I-75 closed for hours Sunday after 3 vehicle crash south of Hopple Street

CINCINNATI — First responders were called to northbound I-75 near the Hopple Street exit Sunday at 5:13 p.m. for reports of a multiple vehicle crash with injuries.

Once on scene, fire companies say they found three vehicles with heavy damage. One of the vehicles had three passengers trapped inside, Firefighters said in a press release.

A District Fire Chief report said those three passengers were all safely removed and treated for their injuries.

Cincinnati police are investigating the accident.

The highway was shut down in total for close to six hours Sunday evening.