Native plant sale this weekend offers discounts and benefits local wildlife

A native plant sale is happening this weekend in Boone County, offering discounts on indoor and outdoor plants while supporting local wildlife and pollinators.

I stopped by to get a sneak peek this week at the event, which is taking place at Ammon Nursery off KY 18 in Burlington. The sale will feature all sorts of discounts on plants from local vendors.

There's also a significant benefit from picking up a plant from the tri-state area.

"Native plants help sustain the pollinators, the birds, they provide habitat for our local wildlife and they really are very hearty to our zone which means if you buy a native plant the chances that it will survive until next season are very very good," Rebecca Smith from Friends of the Boone County Arboretum said.

The sale is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than a dozen plant vendors will be on site along with educational booths and some snacks too.

