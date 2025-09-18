Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Native plant sale this weekend offers discounts and benefits local wildlife

Native plant sale Saturday in Burlington features local vendor discounts
Summer butterflies
Jennifer Ketchmark
Summer butterflies
Summer butterflies
Posted
and last updated

A native plant sale is happening this weekend in Boone County, offering discounts on indoor and outdoor plants while supporting local wildlife and pollinators.

I stopped by to get a sneak peek this week at the event, which is taking place at Ammon Nursery off KY 18 in Burlington. The sale will feature all sorts of discounts on plants from local vendors.

Native plant sale
Native plant sale

There's also a significant benefit from picking up a plant from the tri-state area.

"Native plants help sustain the pollinators, the birds, they provide habitat for our local wildlife and they really are very hearty to our zone which means if you buy a native plant the chances that it will survive until next season are very very good," Rebecca Smith from Friends of the Boone County Arboretum said.

The sale is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than a dozen plant vendors will be on site along with educational booths and some snacks too.

Vendor List
Vendor List
Local educational booths available too
Local educational booths available too

Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
'Do Not Knock Registry' would rein in solicitors in Trenton if passed by council CPD: Man dies almost 1 year after assault, 38-year-old woman indicted for murder UC students hold symbolic funeral for cultural centers amid SB1 compliance

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.