National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado touched down near Vevay, Indiana

A campground in Vevay was severely damaged by the tornado
Just two campers at Sandy Beach campground in Vevay, Indiana were saved from a storm that swept through the area. Radar confirmed a tornado did touch down near Madison, Indiana, which is close to the campground.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Mar 15, 2024
VEVAY, Ind. — A tornado swept through Switzerland County, Indiana, on Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed.

The EF1 tornado hit just southwest of Vevay, the NWS said.

A WCPO 9 crew captured damage at a campground in Vevay, with campers completely ripped apart.

DRONE: Damage in Southern Indiana after radar-confirmed tornado, storm

Outside of Vevay, the NWS said survey teams are conducting storm surveys in locations further east into Carroll County, Kentucky, as well.

A reported tornado also touched down in Trimble County, Kentucky, with significant damage in Milton. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency Friday for the entire state after the storms.

The NWS also confirmed an EF1 tornado in Mercer County, Ohio. At least three people died after a reported tornado touched down in Logan County, Ohio, with the villages of Lakeview and Russells Point devastated.

