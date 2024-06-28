'My beautiful and wise queen forever': US Rep. Thomas Massie announces death of his wife Rhonda

Rhonda Massie, businesswoman, mother, grandmother and wife of US Representative Thomas Massie, has died, the Congressman announced on social media Thursday morning.

According to the announcement, Rhonda died on Thursday.

The pair were married for over 35 years, Massie said, and had been together since their high school years.

Massie did not announce what may have caused Rhonda's death; Just last week, the pair were touring Mt. Ranier with their grandson, Massie wrote.

Massie wrote she was valedictorian of their high school class. Rhonda then went on to earn a mechanical engineering degree from MIT, Massie said. Rhonda was also the mother of their four children together and a grandmother.

"Yesterday my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven," reads the social media post from Massie. "Thank you for your prayers for our family in this difficult time."

She was valedictorian at our high school where we went to the Prom together, accepted at MIT and Harvard, earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from MIT, and devoted her life to our family. pic.twitter.com/7Aui2MhHzc — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 28, 2024

Massie represents Kentucky's 4th District, which stretches across Northern Kentucky. Massie easily won his primary election to re-claim the position in May, and he's currently set to run in the Nov. 5 election this fall.

Massie has been a member of Congress since 2012, when he was first elected.

Following his announcement on Thursday, members of the Republican party and others have issued statements in support of Massie:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Rhonda Massie," reads the statement from House Speaker David Osborne. "Rhonda was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a successful businesswoman and proud Kentuckian. In this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with her family. May they find comfort in cherished memories and the prayers that surround them."

The Republican Party of Kentucky issued the following statement:

"The Republican Party of Kentucky is shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Rhonda Massie. Rhonda was an amazing mother, wife, and Kentuckian. She touched all who knew her and will be deeply missed. We ask that you join us in praying for Congressman Massie and his family during this difficult time."