Multiple suspects arrested following pursuit after shooting at police

Police were conducting an investigation when a vehicle fled the scene. When police attempted to follow the vehicle, the occupants began shooting at the officers.
CINCINNATI — Multiple suspects were arrested without incident after a suspicious vehicle began shooting at police Thursday evening.

According to a press release by the Cincinnati Police Department, officers were conducting an investigating at the 4600 block of Este Avenue around 7:51 p.m. when a vehicle fled the area.

As officers followed the vehicle it began to speed up in an attempt to evade the officers, police said.

According to the press release, as the officers attempted to apprehend the vehicle, the suspects began to shoot at the officers.

Additional officers were called to the scene and all of the suspects were apprehended without incident.

No officers were injured as a result of the pursuit.

This is an ongoing investigation.

