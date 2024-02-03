Watch Now
Multiple St. Xavier basketball players suspended after incident involving race, sources say

Posted at 10:57 PM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 22:57:30-05

CINCINNATI — At least four St. Xavier High School varsity basketball players did not play Friday night during the Bombers' game against La Salle.

According to multiple sources, some student-athletes were suspended after an incident where race was a factor.

WCPO on Friday asked St. X about the suspensions. The school did not confirm students were suspended nor any possible incident involving race, but did provide the below statement:

"The mission of St. Xavier is to assist young men in their formation as leaders and Men for Others through rigorous college preparation in the Jesuit tradition. St. Xavier is committed to respect for all cultures and communities both in the classrooms and through our co-curricular activities. We exist for the very purpose of helping students become the very best version of themselves and on occasion we fall short. As a community dedicated to the formation of young men into leaders who are committed to the greater good, we view this as an opportunity for reflection and growth. We are committed to supporting our students in learning from this experience, guiding them through a process of reflection, and helping them understand the profound impact their actions have on others and the community at large."

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

