SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A Saturday morning crash has closed multiple lanes of traffic on I-75 Southbound at the Sharon Road exit in Sharonville.

According to Hamilton County dispatch, the crash involved a single vehicle that crashed into a pole on the left side of the highway. 2 people were trapped in the car.

Crews are on the scene of the crash to assist in extrication and handling traffic.

WCPO will update the story as news comes in.