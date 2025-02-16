Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Multiple counties announce snow emergencies

Snowy Mt. Adams streets on January 7th
WCPO 9 News
Snowy Mt. Adams streets on January 7th
Snowy Mt. Adams streets on January 7th
Posted
and last updated

Multiple counties have announced snow emergencies as the Tri-State is under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Level 1/Yellow:

  • Dearborn County, Ind.
  • Gallatin County, Ky.
  • Kenton County Ky.
  • Warren County, Ohio.

A Level 1, or yellow, snow emergency indicates that drivers should use caution on the roads, and workers should contact their employers to determine whether they should go to work. Travel is not prohibited, however.
Level 2/Orange:

  • Franklin County, Ind.

A Level 2, or orange, snow emergency advises drivers not to go out on the roads unless absolutely necessary to remain safe and allow road crews to clear them.
WCPO will update if more counties announce snow emergencies or as statuses change.

Watch Live:

Creatures of North America

More local news:
'Something needs to change' | Mother claims son was assaulted at Cleves school West Chester ice cream staple The Cone finds new buyers after owners retire Edgewood studio strives to better students, community one step at a time

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk