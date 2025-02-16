Multiple counties announce snow emergencies

Multiple counties have announced snow emergencies as the Tri-State is under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Level 1/Yellow:



Dearborn County, Ind.

Gallatin County, Ky.

Kenton County Ky.

Warren County, Ohio.

A Level 1, or yellow, snow emergency indicates that drivers should use caution on the roads, and workers should contact their employers to determine whether they should go to work. Travel is not prohibited, however.

Level 2/Orange:



Franklin County, Ind.

A Level 2, or orange, snow emergency advises drivers not to go out on the roads unless absolutely necessary to remain safe and allow road crews to clear them.

WCPO will update if more counties announce snow emergencies or as statuses change.