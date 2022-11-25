Mt. Healthy shooting hospitalizes juvenile Thursday evening

CINCINNATI — A juvenile was found shot at the 1500 block of Compton Road at around 7 P.M. in Mt. Healthy on Thursday.

The victim was transported to the UC Medical Center where he is in stable condition, according to police.

The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie when he was seen fleeing the scene. Mt. Healthy Police have no new details on the investigation.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is encouraged to call the Mt. Healthy Police Department at 513-728-3183.