Motorcycle crash closes portion of Pride Parkway in Kenton County

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — A motorcycle crash has closed a portion of Pride Parkway, Kenton County dispatch said.

The crash happened near Blackstone Court on Pride Parkway just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Dispatchers said northbound and southbound lanes are closed starting at Taylor Creek Drive and extending past Blackstone Ct.

No word on extent of injuries, but AirCare was requested.

We have a crew heading to the scene.

Dispatchers said the road will be closed for an unknown amount of time.