Mother's Day 2022: Brunch, craft shows and more across the Tri-State to enjoy with your mother

CINCINNATI — Mother's Day is less than 24 hours away!

While you may plan on giving your mom some flowers and a card, there are always opportunities to go out and do something with her instead. Many events around the Tri-State area are booked out or no longer accepting reservations, but there's also a lot to do — especially with a decent weather forecast. If you need some last-minute plans or simply want to do something a little extra for your mother this year, here are a few Tri-State area events to look at:

Mother's Day Brunch at Braxton Cincinnati

Located at 331 E 13th Street, Braxton Brewing Cincinnati is serving up cold beer, brunch, coffee and more for their Mother's Day celebration.

The event will feature Urbana Coffee, a flower truck from Scarlet Begonia and there will be live music at the taproom for the duration. Food will be provided from Pendalo Wingery, which is usually served at Braxton. Brunch items include chicken and waffles, breakfast poutine, breakfast burritos and more.

WHAT: Mother's Day Brunch

WHEN: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

WHERE: 331 E 13th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

12th Annual Mother's Day 5K Run

If working out with your mother is your thing, than this 5K in Middletown is the perfect thing for you and your mom.

Benefiting Hospice Care of Middletown, the 12th Annual Mother's Day 5K Run takes place at Woodside Cemetary and Arboretum kicks off in the morning at 8:30 a.m. In addition to the 5K run, there is also a 5K walk and 1 mile walk. The terrain for the run is described as flat and on paved trails throughout the cemetary to offer both a beautiful and easy-going race.

Awards will be given out to top three runners and walkers in their respective age groups. After the race, there will also be snacks, drinks and other prizes that can be won by attendees.

While online pre-registration has wrapped up, those that would still like to participate can register for $20. Check-in and day-of registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

WHAT: 12th Annual Mother's Day 5K Run

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

WHERE: 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown, OH 45044

Mother's Day Plant & Sip Event

Flowers are a notorious, fitting gift on Mother's Day, but with this event at Arts' On The Ave. attendees can celebrate Mother's Day, sip on some tasty cocktails and learn about plants.

The bar and art gallery will have brunch, custom plant gifts as well as $3 mimosas and $15 bottles of champagne. For the first half of the event, event-goers can get one-on-one planting tips from organizers. Afterwards, attendees will be able to connect and learn about gardening, and they can bring home their very own house plant.

This is the second plant and sip event Arts OTA has held, and tickets are available here.

WHAT: Mother's Day Plant & Sip Event

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

WHERE: 2141 Central Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45214

Mother's Day Lunch & Craft Show

If you want a bite to eat, some wine to sip on and maybe even some crafts to purchase with your mom, Vinoklet Winery has all that in store for Mother's Day tomorrow.

Hosting a lunch and craft show, the winery's day-long event will have live music — if weather permits — as well as a craft show that will run for the duration of the event.

Unfortunately the buffet reservations are booked full at the winery, but those looking to grab a bite to eat are able to purchase burgers and hot dogs grilled outside.

Reservations aren't needed to browse the craft show, and the winery said there will be multiple booths selling crafts.

WHAT: Mother's Day Lunch & Craft Show

WHEN: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

WHERE: 11069 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45252

RELATED

Mother's Day 2022 will be the most expensive ever, here's how to save

Last-minute Mother's Day gifts to help mom chill

Jewelry company Kendra Scott makes Mother's Day a company holiday