Monroe Township man charged after allegedly shooting at deputies

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Oh. — A 67-year old man was taken into custody by Clermont County deputies after they say he fired shots at them early Sunday.

According to a news release by the sheriff's office, just before 3:00 a.m. deputies responded to two 911 calls reporting gunshots in the 1900 block of East Concord Road. Callers also reported the sound of a loud engine and people arguing.

The release said Marvin Armbruster began firing at two deputies when they arrived on scene. Neither deputy was struck by bullets.

Deputies were unable to safely return fire, and the man fled into his home.

Negotiators from the Clermont County Special Response Team responded and the man surrendered after negotiators used a loudspeaker to talk to him.

No one was injured.

Detectives secured a search warrant and processed the scene.

Armbruster was charged with two felony counts of Attempted Aggravated Murder. He was taken to the Clermont County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be considered after review by the county prosecutor.

Armbruster is set to appear in court Monday morning.