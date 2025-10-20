Missing Adult Alert issued for Cincinnati man

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Emergency Communication Center issued a Missing Adult Alert early Monday morning after a man walked away from his last known location and has not returned.

The alert is for Philip Darryl Barnett, 66. He is a white male who is listed as 5'8", weighing 160 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a green camo jacket with black jeans and a mauve t-shirt. He suffers from dementia.

Mr. Barnett walked away from his last known location on Linn Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. They ask that you call or dial 911 if you see Barnett, or contact the Cincinnati Emergency Communication Center at 513-263-8121.

To view photographs, visit the Endangered Missing Adult Alert website at: http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Law-Enforcement/Local-Law-Enforcement/Missing-Adult-Alert.