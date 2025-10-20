Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mayoral candidate Cory Bowman claims to discover bullet hole in church where he serves as pastor

River Church Damaged Window
Sam Harisimowicz
Posted

CINCINNATI — Mayoral candidate Cory Bowman claims to have discovered what appears to be a bullet hole lodged into the side of the River Church, of which he and his wife are pastors.

Bowman made a social media post Saturday evening in which he claims to have discovered a bullet hole that penetrated an exterior window on the Clark Street side of the church.

Bowman said he has filed a report with the Cincinnati Police Department, who are now investigating.

"As the building was unoccupied during the incident, it has been classified as property damage," Bowman said.

WCPO has reached out to CPD for more information. We will update this article once we hear back.

Bowman confirmed in his post that the incident will not impact upcoming services.

"We will not be intimidated or deterred by any obstacles. Our life's work is to positively impact the people of Cincinnati, and that commitment remains unwavering," Bowman said.

