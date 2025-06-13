Missing 7-year-old autistic girl dead, found in retention pond in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A 7-year-old autistic girl reported missing Friday morning is dead after she was found in a retention pond in West Chester, according to West Chester officials.

A press release from West Chester says the girl was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning. While officers were on their way to begin an investigation, they were informed the girl was found "in a nearby retention pond" on Lakeside Drive.

Police arrived minutes later and began life-saving efforts, but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This is an incredible tragedy for our community so soon after we lost a child in similar circumstances," said Lisa Brown, West Chester Township administrator, in a press release.

In November, a non-verbal 6-year-old autistic boy also went missing in West Chester; the body of Joshua Al-Lateef Jr. was found the following evening in a retention pond in the property on Wyndtree Drive.