Minority Mental Health Awareness Month: Cincinnati nonprofit to hold first ever Black mental health symposium

CINCINNATI — Later this month, Cincinnati nonprofit Black Women Cultivating Change will hold its first ever mental health symposium.

"Black Mental Health Symposium: Creating a Safe Space for Healing and Transformation" will take place on July 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cincinnati-Hamilton County Community Action Agency.

July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month and the event aims to bring together mental health professionals, community leaders and individuals with lived experience. Organizers said they hope to foster dialogue, raise awareness and promote actionable solutions to improve mental health and well-being within the Black community. They also said they want to shed a light on the struggles, resilience and opportunities related to Black mental health.

The event will feature interactive workshops, presentations and discussions. The symposium will foster a safe space for open conversations about the challenges faced by Black people when it comes to accessing quality mental health care, the impact of systemic inequities on mental well-being and the importance of culturally responsive mental health practices, according to organizers.

Here are the key topics organizers said will be addressed during the symposium:

Unveiling the State of Black Mental Health : Examining the current landscape, disparities and underlying factors impacting the mental well-being of the Black community.



: Examining the current landscape, disparities and underlying factors impacting the mental well-being of the Black community. Breaking Stigma, Building Support : Nurturing mental health conversations, combating stigma and fostering supportive environments within families, communities and institutions.



: Nurturing mental health conversations, combating stigma and fostering supportive environments within families, communities and institutions. Intersectionality Matters : Exploring the interconnectedness of race, gender, socioeconomic status and other identities in shaping Black mental health experiences.



: Exploring the interconnectedness of race, gender, socioeconomic status and other identities in shaping Black mental health experiences. Culturally Responsive Care : Identifying effective approaches and best practices in delivering culturally sensitive mental health services that acknowledge and address the unique needs of Black individuals.



: Identifying effective approaches and best practices in delivering culturally sensitive mental health services that acknowledge and address the unique needs of Black individuals. Healing Through Resilience: Highlighting stories of resilience, empowerment, and community-driven initiatives that promote mental well-being and healing within the Black community.



Organizers said they want mental health professionals, educators, policymakers, community leaders, advocates, students and people who are passionate about addressing mental health disparities to come together and "contribute to the collective effort in creating a more inclusive, equitable and supportive society for all."

The event is free of charge. According to a press release from Black Women Cultivating Change, breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Click here for additional details on speakers and symposium programming.



