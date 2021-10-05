Middletown council to vote on potential $1.3B entertainment development

MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown City Council will vote on an ordinance during Monday's meeting to approve a massive entertainment complex and convention center.

According to a press release from the city, Main Street Community Capital LLC will make a presentation at the October 21 council meeting for the proposed "Hollywoodland," a $1.3 billion complex built on the riverfront.

The release said the development is expected to include:



Three hotels

A major indoor entertainment concert venue for major national and international touring acts and Broadway productions.

An indoor amusement park is also part of the development

A market-rate apartment and condominium complex

A structured and integrated underground parking deck that will be publicly owned

Permanent pre- and post-production motion picture studio sound stages

Multiple restaurants, bars, retail outlets and possibly a comedy club.

"Thousands of new jobs, over $1 billion in private investment and an estimated 3.5 million yearly visitors to Middletown are a few of the monumental impacts of the project," the release stated.

The city would use $7.5 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act toward pre-construction work.

"It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," City Manager Jim Palenick stated in the press release. "To take full advantage of a myriad of local, city, state and federal incentives we have found a way to access, and in turn change the future of the city."