Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Middletown council to vote on potential $1.3B entertainment development

Approval would be first step in construction of 'Hollywoodland'
items.[0].image.alt
DLR Group
Renders of Proposed Middletown 'Hollywoodland' project
Posted at 11:50 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 11:50:37-04

MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown City Council will vote on an ordinance during Monday's meeting to approve a massive entertainment complex and convention center.

According to a press release from the city, Main Street Community Capital LLC will make a presentation at the October 21 council meeting for the proposed "Hollywoodland," a $1.3 billion complex built on the riverfront.

The release said the development is expected to include:

  • Three hotels
  • A major indoor entertainment concert venue for major national and international touring acts and Broadway productions.
  • An indoor amusement park is also part of the development
  • A market-rate apartment and condominium complex
  • A structured and integrated underground parking deck that will be publicly owned
  • Permanent pre- and post-production motion picture studio sound stages
  • Multiple restaurants, bars, retail outlets and possibly a comedy club.

"Thousands of new jobs, over $1 billion in private investment and an estimated 3.5 million yearly visitors to Middletown are a few of the monumental impacts of the project," the release stated.

The city would use $7.5 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act toward pre-construction work.

"It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," City Manager Jim Palenick stated in the press release. "To take full advantage of a myriad of local, city, state and federal incentives we have found a way to access, and in turn change the future of the city."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.