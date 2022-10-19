Metro to offer free rides to and from the Bengals vs. Falcons game at Paycor Stadium this weekend

If you're in need of a ride to the Bengals game this weekend, or things get a little too rowdy after the game, Metro is free thanks to a partnership with Miller Lite this Sunday.

Metro rides will be free "to and from" the Bengals game from noon to midnight on Sunday, Molson Coors announced in a joint press release with Metro.

The announcement didn't detail exactly what routes and pickup/dropoff locations would be serviced for free, but said to check Metro's website to review transit routes and make plans "for a safe ride home on game day."

“Football season is a time for friends and families to come together, cheer on their favorite team and celebrate. And we want everyone who is participating in game day activities to do so in a safe, responsible way,” said Tami Garrison, community affairs director for Molson Coors. “Our Free Rides program is a great way for fans to participate in the fun without having to worry about their means of transportation home.”

“We are proud to partner with Molson Coors to provide our community with a free and efficient transportation option for game day,” said Darryl Haley, CEO and general manager, Metro. “This partnership helps us to further our mission of improving the quality of life for our riders by removing the economic barrier of transportation.”

Molson Coors said it has been partnering with public transit all across the country to provide more than 8 million people with free access to individuals on days such as New Year's Eve, St. Patrick's Day and during the Kentucky Derby.

The 3-3 Bengals play the 3-3 Atlanta Falcons with a 1 p.m. kickoff time on Sunday.