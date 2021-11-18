Watch
Metro discontinues agreement with CPS to transport students

Posted at 3:40 PM, Nov 18, 2021
CINCINNATI — Metro will discontinue its agreement with Cincinnati Public Schools, it wrote in a letter to the school system Wednesday.

The agreement will end in June 2022, after this current school year.

Metro cited a federal law prohibiting Metro/SORTA (Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority) from submitting a bid for their services in competition with private charter operators, which Metro says CPS opened up bids to for their next agreement in 2022.

"We believe this would provide CPS with sufficient time and funds to select a new provider to meet CPS' needs and adequate time to communicate with your student families regarding the change in transportation provider in the coming school year," wrote John Ravasio, Chief Operations Officer of SORTA.

Metro currently provides rides to CPS students for free, based on eligibility, to a variety of schools around the city. Metro says about 9,000 students use the bus system every day.

