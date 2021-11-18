Metro discontinues agreement with CPS to transport students

CINCINNATI — Metro will discontinue its agreement with Cincinnati Public Schools, it wrote in a letter to the school system Wednesday.

The agreement will end in June 2022, after this current school year.

Metro cited a federal law prohibiting Metro/SORTA (Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority) from submitting a bid for their services in competition with private charter operators, which Metro says CPS opened up bids to for their next agreement in 2022.

"We believe this would provide CPS with sufficient time and funds to select a new provider to meet CPS' needs and adequate time to communicate with your student families regarding the change in transportation provider in the coming school year," wrote John Ravasio, Chief Operations Officer of SORTA.

Metro currently provides rides to CPS students for free, based on eligibility, to a variety of schools around the city. Metro says about 9,000 students use the bus system every day.

LETTER: Sent today from Metro CEO Darryl Haley to CPS Interim Superintendent Tianay Amat, providing information re: CPS' request for $2.4M cost adjustment and more information re: our service agreement with the school district.



Or read here: https://t.co/GzrP5WLe74 pic.twitter.com/rRs1MuSlLm — Cincinnati Metro (@cincinnatimetro) November 18, 2021

As part of Metro's ongoing efforts to maintain open, transparent dialogue with Cincinnati Public Schools, please see this communication sent today to the district, re: their recent request for pupil transportation charter service. Find more info here: https://t.co/l8v67tSdP3 pic.twitter.com/R5lnE7yAGy — Cincinnati Metro (@cincinnatimetro) November 17, 2021

https://twitter.com/cincinnatimetro/status/1461067393334226952/photo/1

