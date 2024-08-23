Meteor? Fireball? Shooting star? Green, flaming object spotted in skies over the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — A bright and colorful light flashed through the skies over the Tri-State Thursday evening.

Many who saw it took to social media to discuss the phenomenon after it streaked through the sky around 9:45 p.m. Thursday night.

The phenomenon was captured on many a doorbell or dash camera, including from one home on Cincinnati's west side, sent to WCPO by a viewer.

Fireball seen Thursday night on Cincinnati's west side

According to Wes Ryle, an astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory, the meteor flashed in the sky for just a few seconds, but was distinctly blue and green in color; witnesses also described seeing a blue or green tail on the fireball.

The American Meteor Society received eyewitness reports from as far away as Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Missouri, though many of the eyewitness reports also came from right here in the Tri-State.

Ryle said the witness reports will help AMS scientists study the fireball.

"Based on video, scientists will be able to estimate the size of the object, but even bright fireballs tend to be small in size, say the size of a basketball," said Ryle. "The energy comes from the incredible speeds that these objects hit the earth with, typically ten thousands of miles per hour."

American Meteor Society

According to the map on the American Meteor Society's site, most of the reports came from the Greater Cincinnati area, but many reported seeing it in Indianapolis, Louisville and Lexington.

Based on the reports submitted by people who said they witnessed the fireball, the AMS estimates the fiery object's trajectory took it from northeast to southwest across the skies.

American Meteor Society

Witnesses on social media referred to the object as anything from "the biggest, craziest shooting star I've seen" to a "giant fireball."

One person took to Reddit, asking if anyone else spotted it.

"At the Reds stadium and the entire crowd gasped," the user wrote.

At the time, fans were packed in to Great American Ball Park for a concert; Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas performed at the stadium as part of Green Day's "The Saviors Tour."

Another person wrote on Reddit the fireball streaked through the sky as Green Day performed their hit "Jesus of Suburbia" from the album American Idiot.

Videos posted to social media across several states showed the fireball, which had a pronounced tail and flashed brightly as it traveled downward before disappearing from sight. Many people described just seeing a bright, green flash in the sky.

It's still unclear whether the object completely burned up, or if parts of it may have made it to the ground somewhere, but the AMS is currently estimating the object's path was predominantly over central Kentucky