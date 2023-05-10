Watch Now
Mental health crisis: WCPO partners with Cincinnati Children's for resource line

Posted at 9:26 AM, May 10, 2023
CINCINNATI — We are in a mental health crisis, and WCPO is raising awareness and finding solutions to help.

WCPO 9 has partnered with Cincinnati Children's this May during Mental Health Awareness Month to highlight the resources available to combat mental health issues.

If you, or someone you know, is experiencing mental health challenges, you can call our resource line Wednesday, May 10 starting at 4 p.m. The number is 513-840-WCPO (9276) to get help.

Children and adolescents are struggling with unprecedented levels of depression, anxiety, mood disorders, post-traumatic stress and other serious ailments. Unaddressed, these conditions can lead to poor performance in school, social isolation, self-harm, hospitalization and even suicide, according to Cincinnati Children's.

More than half of adults (53%) with children in their household say they are concerned about the mental state of their children, Cincinnati Children's says.

Cincinnati Children’s is investing more than $100-million and is standing out as a national leader in mental health care.

Cincinnati Children's says their team is prioritizing education, prevention, treatment, and even a cure for mental health disorders.

Check back here for stories about the resources to help support those with mental health needs, and call our resource line for more at 513-840-WCPO (9276).

