Mental health crisis: WCPO partners with Cincinnati Children's for resource line

CINCINNATI — We are in a mental health crisis, and WCPO is raising awareness and finding solutions to help.

WCPO 9 has partnered with Cincinnati Children's this May during Mental Health Awareness Month to highlight the resources available to combat mental health issues.

Children and adolescents are struggling with unprecedented levels of depression, anxiety, mood disorders, post-traumatic stress and other serious ailments. Unaddressed, these conditions can lead to poor performance in school, social isolation, self-harm, hospitalization and even suicide, according to Cincinnati Children's.

More than half of adults (53%) with children in their household say they are concerned about the mental state of their children, Cincinnati Children's says.

Cincinnati Children’s is investing more than $100-million and is standing out as a national leader in mental health care.

Cincinnati Children's says their team is prioritizing education, prevention, treatment, and even a cure for mental health disorders.

