Matthew 25 Ministries sends team to Fort Lauderdale

BLUE ASH, Ohio — For the fourth time since the beginning of the year, Matthew 25 Ministries is sending help in the wake of an emergency, according to the organization's website.

The Fort Lauderdale area got more than two feet of rain in just a 12-hour period last week - damaging homes, impacting the airport, shutting down schools and businesses and flooding roads.

Thursday morning, Matthew 25 sent what has become its standard response to big events like this one - the Disaster Response Team and the Tide 'Loads of Hope' truck to provide laundry services for people affected by the flooding.

Volunteers will also hand out hygiene products, cleaning and first aid supplies.

One thing they can't help with is gas. Panic buying combined with equipment failure has left drivers and those who run the gas stations in a bind.

"People are definitely getting frustrated. We're seeing more they're getting a little tense. They're pulling the bags off trying to get the pumps to go," gas station owner Alex Fernandez told our Scripps sister station in Florida, WPTV. "Right now, we're told we're 60th in line and talking about an 8-hour wait so it gets pushed back and gets changed."

Fort Lauderdale officials say more gas is on the way and quickly. In the meantime, Matthew 25 Ministries is asking for bottled water and a long list of hygiene items. You can also make a monetary donation on their website, m25m.org.

