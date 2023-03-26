Matthew 25 Ministries responds to deadly Mississippi tornadoes

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Cincinnati-based Matthew 25 Ministries is sending a team to Mississippi to help with relief efforts after Friday's deadly tornadoes.

More than two dozen people are dead and dozens more are injured after the powerful storms and tornadoes tore through Mississipi and Alabama.

Saturday, Matthew 25 Ministries announced it would send its disaster response fleet. This will include trucks full of personal care and other items. The organization is asking for donations of these products:



Personal care items like antibacterial soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.

Cases of bottled water

Cleaning supplies

Paper products like paper towels and toilet paper

Baby and infant supplies like diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, etc.

First-aid items like bandages, gauze, first-aid tape, antiseptic creams, instant cold packs, etc.

Candles and flashlights

Clean-up supplies like protective eyewear and work gloves

Matthew 25 Ministries is also asking for monetary donations.

In addition to these items, the organization will deploy its Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Unit, which can complete up to 100 loads of laundry a day and its Duracell PowerForward Truck which has up to 20,000 batteries and on-board charging stations.

Matthew 25 Ministries will also bring its clean-up trailer, which has tools and other supplies to help with those cleaning up their homes and properties.