Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyMiddletown

Actions

Police: Man wanted for October 2022 crash that killed motorcyclist

Middletown Fatal Motorcycle Crash
Emily Gibney
One motorcyclist is dead after a Saturday afternoon crash in Middletown involving another car.
Middletown Fatal Motorcycle Crash
Posted
and last updated

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown police are searching for a man facing several charges for his alleged involvement in a 2022 crash that killed a motorcyclist.

The crash happened on Roosevelt Boulevard in Middletown on October 8, 2022. Middletown police responded around 2:15 p.m. that day for a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. When police arrived, they found 42-year-old Christopher Parshall dead.

Police told the Journal-News Parshall was killed when a white sedan allegedly driven by Reed hit his motorcycle head-on.

In April, 68-year-old Ronald Reed, 68, was indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence for allegedly having alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash on Oct. 8, 2022, according to court records.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on April 26, 2023. Court records show Reed was scheduled for an arraignment on May 4, 2023 but he failed to appear.

The next day, on May 5, a capias warrant was issued. According to Middletown police, he still has not been found.

Anyone with information about Reed’s whereabouts is asked to call contact dispatch at 513-425-7700 option 0 or send a private message via social media.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Former youth counselor given $500K bond for allegedly raping multiple children Police: Talawanda High School student charged for school shooting threat Police: 53-year-old dead after shooting in Avondale

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money