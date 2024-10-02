Police: Man wanted for October 2022 crash that killed motorcyclist

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown police are searching for a man facing several charges for his alleged involvement in a 2022 crash that killed a motorcyclist.

The crash happened on Roosevelt Boulevard in Middletown on October 8, 2022. Middletown police responded around 2:15 p.m. that day for a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. When police arrived, they found 42-year-old Christopher Parshall dead.

Police told the Journal-News Parshall was killed when a white sedan allegedly driven by Reed hit his motorcycle head-on.

In April, 68-year-old Ronald Reed, 68, was indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence for allegedly having alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash on Oct. 8, 2022, according to court records.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on April 26, 2023. Court records show Reed was scheduled for an arraignment on May 4, 2023 but he failed to appear.

The next day, on May 5, a capias warrant was issued. According to Middletown police, he still has not been found.

Anyone with information about Reed’s whereabouts is asked to call contact dispatch at 513-425-7700 option 0 or send a private message via social media.