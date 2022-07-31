Man stabbed to death in Oakley

CINCINNATI — A man was stabbed to death in Oakley, Cincinnati police said.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Cardiff Ave.

Cincinnati police said when officers arrived, they found Michael Lamb, 41, stabbed in the torso. Cincinnati fire crews were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cincinnati police.

Cincinnati police have not released any information about a possible suspect. No word on what may have led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing is urged to call Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at 1-513-352-3542.