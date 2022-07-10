Watch Now
Man shot and killed in Mt. Airy

CINCINNATI  — A man was shot and killed in Mt. Airy late Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Cincinnati police officers responded to the shooting around 11:04 p.m. in the 5800 block of Pameleen Court. Investigators said officers found a man shot. Fire crews with Cincinnati Fire Department determined the man was dead at the scene.

Cincinnati police identified the victim as 20-year-old Jacoby Donaldson.

Cincinnati police have not said if investigators have any suspects in the case or what may have led up to the shooting.

If anyone has information about the shooting, they are urged to call Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at 1-513-352-3542.

