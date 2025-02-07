Watch Now
Man sentenced for leading drug, gun ring tied to 2020 police pursuit that ended in deadly Newport crash

Newport fatal police pursuit crash.jpg
Jake Ryle
Two people have died and two others have been hospitalized in Newport after they were struck by suspects in a vehicle fleeing Cincinnati police Friday evening. This vehicle on Fifth Street in Newport was involved in the crash on Aug. 7, 2020.
Posted

CINCINNATI — The leader of a drug and gun trafficking organization tied to a 2020 police pursuit that ended with two innocent bystanders dead in Newport has been sentenced.

On Friday, federal officials announced 36-year-old Ryan Haskamp, of Cincinnati, will spend 27 years in prison.

Haskamp pleaded guilty in September to conspiring to distribute controlled substances, conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes and possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

Haskamp is one of roughly 18 people tied to the ring — the majority of whom are from the Cincinnati area, according to federal officials.

Two people connected to Haskamp, 32-year-old Mason Meyer and 26-year-old Kirsten Johnson, were the subject of a police pursuit that sped through Cincinnati and into Newport, Kentucky.

The pursuit ended in a crash that killed 81-year-old Raymond Laible and his wife, 80-year-old Gayle Laible, both of whom had been sitting outside Press on Monmouth cafe when Meyer’s vehicle veered off the road and struck them. Two other bystanders suffered minor injuries in the wreck.

CPD releases body cam footage of deadly police pursuit

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in conjunction with Cincinnati Police and the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force had been conducting surveillance on Meyer in Cincinnati on Aug. 7, 2020 when Meyer drove away, according to court documents.

Following the crash, investigators tied Meyer and Johnson to Haskamp's drug trafficking organization, federal officials said.

Haskamp used at least five Cincinnati residences as stash houses to store and sell drugs; he also had others in the organization rent Airbnb locations and hotel rooms for the operation. Haskamp would have drugs delivered to the Airbnb rental properties, supplying drugs for redistribution to several co-defendants in Cincinnati and Dayton.

Others convicted in this case include:

Name
Age
City of Residence
William Keith Jenkins
37
Cincinnati
Michael Alden Mobley
42
Ghent, Ky.
Michael Tyler Boeh
35
Cincinnati
Victoria Stauffer
30
Cincinnati
Quincy Pemberton
33
Cincinnati
Damon Gene Wade
31
California, Ky.
Kelly Marie Smart
35
Cincinnati
Kevin Patrick Thiery
44
Cincinnati
Crystal Randall
37
Cincinnati
Rory Hartmann
30
Cincinnati
Julie Renae Wetzel
34
Cincinnati
Ashley Long
30
Cincinnati
Haley Pennington
26
Moraine, Ohio

