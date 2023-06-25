Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man killed in Clermont County crash, 18-year-old passenger in critical condition

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 10:18:07-04

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A man was killed, and an 18-year-old passenger in critical condition, in a Clermont County single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 4:22 a.m. on Bethel-New Richmond Road near Regatta Drive in New Richmond.

According to investigators with Ohio State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Jacob Crawford, of Batavia, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Genesis west on Bethel-New Richmond Road when he was unable to make a curve and crashed off the right side of the road. The car hit two wooden crosses, crashed into a ditch and then a house before overturning on its left side, OSHP said in a news release.

The Clermont County Coroner's Office pronounced Crawford dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old passenger was taken to UC Medical Center in critical condition.

More local news:
Miller, DC United cool off Cincinnati with 3-0 victory Reds' 12-game winning streak ends as Braves prevail 7-6 in 8-homer slugfest What you need to know about Sunday’s severe weather threat

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.