Man killed in Clermont County crash, 18-year-old passenger in critical condition

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A man was killed, and an 18-year-old passenger in critical condition, in a Clermont County single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 4:22 a.m. on Bethel-New Richmond Road near Regatta Drive in New Richmond.

According to investigators with Ohio State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Jacob Crawford, of Batavia, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Genesis west on Bethel-New Richmond Road when he was unable to make a curve and crashed off the right side of the road. The car hit two wooden crosses, crashed into a ditch and then a house before overturning on its left side, OSHP said in a news release.

The Clermont County Coroner's Office pronounced Crawford dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old passenger was taken to UC Medical Center in critical condition.