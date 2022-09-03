Man killed following shooting in Mount Lookout

CINCINNATI — One man was killed in an early morning Mount Lookout shooting, according to Cincinnati police.

The shooting took place at the 3100 block of Linwood Avenue just after 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, Cincinnati police said they found Antonio Johnson, 41, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Cincinnati police have not released any information about a possible suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

The Cincinnati Police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542