Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man killed, another person injured, following fire in Warren County

Orange flames burning
Storyblocks Enterprise
File: Image of flames
Orange flames burning
Posted at 7:52 AM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 07:52:39-04

MORROW, Ohio — A man was killed, another person injured, following a house fire Saturday morning in Warren County, according to Union Township Fire Department.

The fire broke out at a home on Shawhan Road near Shawnee Drive in Morrow just after 3 a.m. Union Township Fire Department Chief Bob Napier said firefighters were on scene within four minutes.

When fire crews arrived, Napier said fire crews found a person laying in the yard. They were taken to the hospital for injuries. Napier said their current condition is unknown, but the person was alert and conscious at the scene.

Napier said firefighters found a man dead inside the home. His name will not be released until family is notified.

According to Napier, investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Good Morning Tri-State Weekend at 8AM

More local news:
Badin High School baseball loses 4-3 in state semifinals Ohio bill increasing access to breast cancer screenings for all ages to become law As housing demands rise, Habitat for Humanity faces challenges

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.