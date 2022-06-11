Man killed, another person injured, following fire in Warren County

MORROW, Ohio — A man was killed, another person injured, following a house fire Saturday morning in Warren County, according to Union Township Fire Department.

The fire broke out at a home on Shawhan Road near Shawnee Drive in Morrow just after 3 a.m. Union Township Fire Department Chief Bob Napier said firefighters were on scene within four minutes.

When fire crews arrived, Napier said fire crews found a person laying in the yard. They were taken to the hospital for injuries. Napier said their current condition is unknown, but the person was alert and conscious at the scene.

Napier said firefighters found a man dead inside the home. His name will not be released until family is notified.

According to Napier, investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.