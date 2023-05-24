Man indicted on multiple vehicular homicide charges for February I-75 crash that killed two

CINCINNATI — A man has been indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury on several charges stemming from a February crash on I-75 that killed two people.

Matthew Hayden faces four charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, one charge of aggravated vehicular assault and one charge of vehicular assault. His indictment was May 19.

According to Cincinnati police, on February 26 at around 5:15 p.m., officers were called to a four-vehicle crash on northbound I-75 near the Hopple Street exit.

A press release issued by CPD said 42-year-old Hayden was driving a blue Silverado north on the highway outside of marked lanes when he crashed into the back of a vehicle stopped on the shoulder.

Inside that vehicle was 71-year-old Charlie Harris, who later died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center injuries sustained in the crash. The Hamilton County coroner's report identified Harris on March 6.

Also inside that vehicle was a 7-year-old boy who was taken to a hospital for treatment, but wasn't seriously hurt.

The impact of the crash pushed Harris' vehicle into George Jordan, who was on foot, outside the vehicles. Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other vehicles were also hit in the crash, though no one else was injured; Hayden himself suffered no injuries, police said.

Police said at the time of the crash that excessive speed and impairment were being investigated as factors in the crash.

Hayden's indictment documents don't disclose any information on whether those two factors led to his charges. Court records show Hayden is scheduled for an arraignment on May 26, though he is not currently listed as an inmate in the Hamilton County jail.