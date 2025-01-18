Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man in court today for two attempted kidnappings and other charges

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

A man is being arraigned today on charges of attempt to commit an offense, burglary and the possession of a deadly weapon near a school.

Court records recount the man going to Deer Park High School and attempting to kidnap a 14-year-old boy, then going to Amity Elementary and trying to kidnap an 8-year-old girl by deception.

Amity Elementary called the police, who determined the man was intoxicated and detained him. Further investigation revealed a loaded firearm and open containers of alcohol in his vehicle.

He is in court today to formally announce the charges and enter in a plea.

Watch Live:

Good To Know

More local news:
‘I didn’t have nobody’ | Man denied liver transplant - until church steps in Colerain Township residents share safety concerns after mid-day gun violence WCPO goes one-on-one with Ohio's newest Senator: Lt. Governor Jon Husted

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money