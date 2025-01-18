Man in court today for two attempted kidnappings and other charges

A man is being arraigned today on charges of attempt to commit an offense, burglary and the possession of a deadly weapon near a school.

Court records recount the man going to Deer Park High School and attempting to kidnap a 14-year-old boy, then going to Amity Elementary and trying to kidnap an 8-year-old girl by deception.

Amity Elementary called the police, who determined the man was intoxicated and detained him. Further investigation revealed a loaded firearm and open containers of alcohol in his vehicle.

He is in court today to formally announce the charges and enter in a plea.