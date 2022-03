CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit is investigating the death of a man found Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday after a 911 call was made claiming there was a deceased individual.

When police arrived, they found 67-year-old Ronald Steele dead. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information on his death should call CPD's homicide unit at 513.352.3542.