Man dies following two-vehicle crash in Batesville, Indiana

Matt Rourke/AP
A police car with flashing lights. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 11:07 AM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 11:07:55-04

BATESVILLE, Ind.  — A man was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Batesville, Indiana Thursday morning, according to Batesville police.

The crash happened around 7:52 a.m. at the intersection of SR-46 and SR-229.

Investigators said a woman driving a 2015 Ford passenger car south on SR-229 attempted to turn east onto SR-46 when she hit James Seibel, 70, of Greensburg. Seibel was was driving a 1996 Buick passenger car north on SR-229 and attempted to cross through the intersection of SR-46 when the crash happened, Batesville police said.

Seibel was initially taken to Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville and later was transferred to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died, according to Batesville police.

The 69-year-old woman was taken to Margaret Mary Hospital with minor injuries.

Batesville police continue to investigate the crash

