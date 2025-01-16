Major defense facility to bring 4,000 jobs to Ohio

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio is set to become a central player in the future of U.S. defense technology as Anduril Industries, a leader in advanced military manufacturing, announced plans for a massive facility in Pickaway County. The site, named Arsenal-1, will bring over 4,000 jobs to the area by 2035.

Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and JobsOhio made the announcement on Thursday. They say this marks the largest single job creation project in state history.

The five-million-square-foot facility will focus on producing autonomous weapons systems, representing a nearly $900 million investment that is expected to contribute $1 billion annually to Ohio’s economy.

“Ohio’s leadership in aviation, aerospace, and defense runs deep,” Governor DeWine said in a press release. “Anduril’s investment reinforces our position as a hub for technological innovation.”

The facility will support Ohio’s skilled workforce and tap into a statewide network of universities, community colleges and training centers. Proximity to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and direct runway access at Rickenbacker further makes Ohio a strategic location for defense manufacturing.

In addition to the direct jobs, the project is projected to create 4,500 indirect positions and generate over $1 billion in annual labor income. JobsOhio will assist Anduril with grants, workforce recruitment and training programs.

“Arsenal-1 represents a significant step forward in how we build the autonomous systems and weapons our nation and allies need, leveraging Ohio’s world-class workforce, robust infrastructure, and scalable, software-driven manufacturing to set a new standard for securing the future of defense,” said Anduril Industries CEO Brian Schimpf. “We are ready to break ground and get to work building the capabilities that will strengthen America’s industrial base and national security for years to come.”

Construction is set to begin following state and local approvals, with operations expected to start by July 2026.

For more details, visit AndurilinOhio.com.