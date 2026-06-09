CINCINNATI — Ohio is seeing a dramatic surge in Lyme disease cases, with the state recording a record-breaking 2,799 confirmed cases at the end of last year, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

That number represents a significant jump from the 415 cases reported in 2020. Experts link the rise to expanding populations of the blacklegged ticks, changing deer migration patterns, and warmer winters that help ticks survive. The health department says most humans are infected through the bites of immature ticks called nymphs, which are less than two millimeters in length and difficult to see. Adult ticks can also transmit the disease, but because adult ticks are easier to see, they are more likely to be discovered and removed before they have a chance to transmit the bacteria responsible for the illness, the health department's website states.

WATCH: Here's how to prevent Lyme Disease:

Lyme disease cases in Ohio surge to record high, reaching 2,799 in 2025

Dr. Robert Tracy of St. Elizabeth Healthcare said early tick removal is key to prevention.

"So the best way to do it is get a good pair of fine-tipped tweezers, and you want to grab the tick around the head site, and you wanna pull straight up," he said. "You don't want to be twisting, you don't want to be turning cause you don't want to leave the legs of the tick embedded in the skin."

After removing the tick, store it in a plastic bag until you can get it to your doctor for testing. Tracy says taking the antibiotic doxycycline within the first 72 hours of removing the tick can help prevent you from getting Lyme disease.

Signs of Lyme disease include a rash that resembles a bullseye on a dartboard, headaches, body aches, fever, and swollen lymph nodes. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should see a doctor immediately.

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