Loveland-based Workhorse Group Inc. recalls delivered electric vehicles

LOVELAND, Ohio — Workhouse Group Inc. announced on Wednesday a recall of 41 electric vehicles recently delivered to customers and was suspending future deliveries of its vehicles.

In a written statement, the company stated it made the decision to suspend production and recall delivered vehicles to address customer feedback and implement "a number of enhancements in the production process and design of the C-1000" vehicle.

Those enhancements primarily focus on vehicle dynamics in order to increase the C-1000 payload capacity.

Workhorse's leadership team also determined additional testing and modifications to existing vehicles were need to certify C-1000 vehicles under Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS).

“Our new leadership team is taking decisive and necessary actions as we conduct our comprehensive operational review of the business,” said Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch. “We have identified a number of opportunities to improve our C-1000 series vehicles and are committed to getting these previously delivered vehicles back on the road. Importantly, we remain on track to communicate our new, long-term strategic roadmap to enhance our trucks and operational capabilities on our third quarter earnings call. We continue to be confident in our ability to be a leading manufacturer of last-mile delivery vehicles over the long term.”

The company is expected to complete testing of its vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021. Workhorse intends to provide an update on its operating and commercial plans on its upcoming third-quarter 2021 earnings call.

The Loveland-based company announced last October it had secured $200 million in financing to add jobs, speed up production and expand its product offerings. In that announcement, Workhorse said it planned to offer a line of trucks and refrigerated delivery vehicles, plus a fleet of vehicles equipped with drones to assist drivers with deliveries.