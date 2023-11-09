Longtime downtown staple Hathaway's Diner closing for good

CINCINNATI — Hathaway's Diner, a staple restaurant of downtown Cincinnati for more than 70 years, is closing permantely.

The diner posted late on Wednesday to its Facebook page about the closure.

"I am very sad to report that starting tomorrow. That Hathaway's diner will no longer be open," the post reads.

The diner cited issues with not as many people working downtown and food truck competition.

"Wish I could do something to change it but just not possible. We loved serving the people of Cincinnati for 68 years," the post went on.

"Thanks and love to all of you."

Hathaway's had changed locations in 2021, hoping to revitalize its business. It moved from within the Carew Tower to a more visible street-side spot at the intersection of 5th and Vine streets.

The 50s-themed diner served classic diner food, that was a favorite to many.

When blogger Michelle Dorward Jones worked in the Tower years ago, Hathaway’s was a group “go-to” for lunch.

“We were there three times a week,” Jones said, “It’s just iconic and wonderful, and when they brought it to the new spot, it’s a great location with a view now. And they still have Geneva.”

She was talking about Geneva Huff, who was a server at the diner for 42 years. The menu has a burger in her name, which she recommends with a smile.