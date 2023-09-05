Long road to recovery ahead after Hurricane Idalia: Here's how the Tri-State is helping

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A week has passed since Hurricane Idalia slammed into Florida's Gulf Coast. And now, the Tri-State is helping families pick up the pieces.

Matthew 25 Ministries is heading to Florida to help those who need it most. Director of Disaster Relief Ben Williams said they are sending seven trained staff members.

"When our team gets down there, they will be assessing the area and the needs that are in the community. They'll be meeting with our partners that we have down there," he said.

"We know the recovery for this is not going to be just days or weeks. It could be years."

The staff members will be taking supplies like personal care items, baby supplies, water, tarps, batteries, laundry supplies and more. Williams said this is going to be a long journey helping the communities impacted get back on their feet.

"It'll be at least a week. It could be an extended period of time based on the area's needs. They're prepared to stay for as long as needed," he said. "They're trained especially for this and they're excited to be able to help people and provide the support and supplies they need."

He also said donations have been plentiful from the Tri-State community but there's still a need. Financial donations, supplies and volunteers are always welcome.

Click here to donate.