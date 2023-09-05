Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Long road to recovery ahead after Hurricane Idalia: Here's how the Tri-State is helping

A week has passed since Hurricane Idalia slammed into the Florida's Gulf coast. The Tri-State is helping families pick up the pieces. Matthew 25 Ministries is heading to Florida to help those who need it most. Director of Disaster Relief Ben Williams said they are sending seven trained staff members.
Idalia exiting Carolina coast, leaving giant cleanup in 4 states
Posted at 8:10 AM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 08:19:38-04

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A week has passed since Hurricane Idalia slammed into Florida's Gulf Coast. And now, the Tri-State is helping families pick up the pieces.

Matthew 25 Ministries is heading to Florida to help those who need it most. Director of Disaster Relief Ben Williams said they are sending seven trained staff members.

"When our team gets down there, they will be assessing the area and the needs that are in the community. They'll be meeting with our partners that we have down there," he said.

"We know the recovery for this is not going to be just days or weeks. It could be years."

The staff members will be taking supplies like personal care items, baby supplies, water, tarps, batteries, laundry supplies and more. Williams said this is going to be a long journey helping the communities impacted get back on their feet.

"It'll be at least a week. It could be an extended period of time based on the area's needs. They're prepared to stay for as long as needed," he said. "They're trained especially for this and they're excited to be able to help people and provide the support and supplies they need."

He also said donations have been plentiful from the Tri-State community but there's still a need. Financial donations, supplies and volunteers are always welcome.

Click here to donate.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
PD: Bicyclist struck during hit-and-run in Forest Park Lakota parents come up with temporary solutions amid bus drivers strike 6 rescued, 1 hospitalized after apartment fire in East Westwood

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.