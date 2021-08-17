Local health leaders say third dose plans mirror previous plans

Health leaders in Hamilton County said they are discussing the potential for another round of mass vaccinations.

U.S. Health authorities are expected to recommend an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for all Americans eight months after they received the second shot.

Those who have suppressed immune systems began getting third doses this week in Cincinnati.

Nurse Terri Schumacher is one of the registered nurses administering the doses for Hamilton County Public Health.

“When the people come in, and they're glad to get their vaccinations, that it makes you feel good,” said Schumacher. “It gives you that boost of energy.”

Mercy Health's chief clinical officer, Dr. Stephen Feagins, is part of national discussions on the potential for the general public to start getting third doses as early as this fall.

He said expect the distribution plan to mirror past plans.

“If that's the case, then we can certainly deploy that,” said Dr. Feagins.

He said it will likely start with health care workers.

“We have to stand that up. We're pretty full, hospitals, and we're dealing with a surge. So, our ability, we'll have to work on that,” said Feagins.

Then, nursing home residents will become eligible. The National Guard had to help with that. Once other ages become eligible, advocates provide transportation assistance and sign up support.

Feagins said mass vaccination sites like convention centers may not be needed as much because the vaccine is available at more locations now. However, he said he may have a few early on when a large number of people become eligible at the same time.

